Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $65.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

