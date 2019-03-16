Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mongodb (MDB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mongodb from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

Mongodb stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.23. 2,800,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,369. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 18,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,501,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mongodb by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mongodb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.