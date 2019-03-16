Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) to Hold

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Research analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

