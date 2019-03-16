Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from robust performance of Healthcare & Material and Imaging Solutions segments. Continuing solid performance from photo imaging, electronic imaging and optical device businesses are expected to drive Imaging Solutions segments top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s innovative product pipeline that includes mirrorless digital cameras and ultra-short throw projector is a key catalyst. Moreover, acquisitions are helping the company to expand in the fast growing healthcare sector. The company is acquiring Biogen’s biologics site in Denmark, which will be its fourth biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing site. FUJIFILM is heavily investing on Bio Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business, which expands growth opportunities in healthcare.”

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

FUJIY stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.46. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.