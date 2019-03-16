Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 1,438.68%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

