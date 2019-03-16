Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coupa Software (COUP) to “Buy”

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUP. Loop Capital raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Coupa Software stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $3,894,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,631 shares of company stock worth $22,811,237. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,855,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

