Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

RCKT stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market cap of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,286,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.