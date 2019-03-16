Zacks Investment Research Lowers Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2018 on a solid note with considerable expansion in adjusted gross margin. A solid guidance of 2019 indicates bright prospects ahead of the stock. Strong growth in the Cardiovascular segment is a positive. Management is optimistic about Merit Medical’s Becton Dickinson deal, the acquisitions of Cianna Medical and Vascular Insights, and the execution of the global growth and profitability plan. New products like EmboCube Embolization Gelatin, the basixTAU Inflation Device, the Prelude Prestige Splittable Sheath Introducer, the Prelude Ideal Sheath Introducer, the PreludeSYNC Radial Hemostasis Device are likely to expand the company’s customer base. However, surging operating expenses is a concern. Headwinds like stiff competition and higher consolidation in the healthcare industry add to the woes. Sluggishness in the Custom kits and procedure trays and Embolization devices units is worrisome.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMSI. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,024.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

