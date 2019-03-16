Zacks Investment Research Lowers IHI CORP/ADR (IHICY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IHI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

IHICY stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. IHI CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.82.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

