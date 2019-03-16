Zacks Investment Research Lowers GP Strategies (GPX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

