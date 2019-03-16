Zacks Investment Research Lowers Front Yard Residential (RESI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,000. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

