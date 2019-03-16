Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBMT. Stephens downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 34.58%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.