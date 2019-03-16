Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Telecom (CHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHA. Mizuho cut China Telecom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. China Telecom has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in China Telecom by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in China Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in China Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in China Telecom by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Telecom by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Telecom (CHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.