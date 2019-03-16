Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

