Zacks Investment Research Lowers AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of AACAY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

