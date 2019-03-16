Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

TWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $25.99 price target on the stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $613.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $34.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

