Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laureate Education (LAUR) to Hold

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $422,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,323.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $627,224 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,265,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,694,000 after buying an additional 6,599,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,283,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,382,466 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,915,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after buying an additional 728,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 425,706 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

