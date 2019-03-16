Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Sell

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Highwoods have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. In early March, Highwoods announced that it will write off lease incentives and rent receivable owing to operations discontinuance of its tenant, Laser Spine Institute, at its Avion Park facility. These write-offs will impact the company’s first-quarter and 2019 results. Although Highwoods efforts to sell non-core assets are strategic for long-term growth, the earnings dilution from these dispositions are expected to weigh on its near-term performance. Further, an extensive development pipeline exposes Highwoods to operational risks such as higher development cost. Moreover, geographic concentration of its assets makes the company’s results susceptible to the general economic conditions of these regions.”

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $813,972.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,331,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,389,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,409,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 955,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after purchasing an additional 944,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.