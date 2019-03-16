Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burberry Group (BURBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

BURBY stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

