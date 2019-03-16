Zacks: FBL Financial Group (FFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,284,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 251,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 79,145 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $5,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,541,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 912,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. 75,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,509. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $85.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.76 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

