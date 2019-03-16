Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce $48.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.69 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $43.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $211.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $229.51 million to $235.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mobileiron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,218,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 615,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 18.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mobileiron by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

MOBL stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 2,343,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,602. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally.

