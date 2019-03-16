Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $299.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Argus began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $231,912.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. 1,686,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,615. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

