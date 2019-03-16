Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.12 Million

Brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report $330.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.40 million to $330.75 million. Virtusa posted sales of $281.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $438,368.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,498,404.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $60,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,907 shares in the company, valued at $28,149,612.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,944 shares of company stock worth $11,416,984. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at $15,553,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,868,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at $8,879,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTU traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

