Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.68 Million

Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report $82.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.27 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $85.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $339.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.94 million to $352.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $350.22 million, with estimates ranging from $339.71 million to $365.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $27,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 692,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 473,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

