Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce sales of $612.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $572.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

CRS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,950. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

