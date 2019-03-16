Zacks: Analysts Set $1.83 Target Price for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 76,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,700. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

