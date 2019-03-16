Zacks: Analysts Expect Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will report $78.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiwi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $80.00 million. Qiwi posted sales of $71.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year sales of $292.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $303.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.98 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $322.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiwi.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 236,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,902. The stock has a market cap of $826.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.56. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

