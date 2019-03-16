Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,230,000 after buying an additional 142,999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 1,218,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,637. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

