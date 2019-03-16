Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Atlas Air Worldwide also posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

AAWW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 372,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,296. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 101.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $733,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,041,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $389,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.