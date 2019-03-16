Zacks: Analysts Expect Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Achaogen reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achaogen.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Achaogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Achaogen stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,460,340.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 2,354,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,882,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,575 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Achaogen by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Achaogen by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Achaogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Achaogen in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

