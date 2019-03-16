Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.40). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 56,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $244,389.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,335,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 326,381 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 916,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,230. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $173.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

