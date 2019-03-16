York Water (YORW) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for York Water’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

YORW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

York Water stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. York Water has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 million. York Water had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in York Water by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

