Yelp Inc (YELP) is SQN Investors LP’s Largest Position

SQN Investors LP raised its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,338 shares during the period. Yelp makes up about 13.5% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 4.02% of Yelp worth $116,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $379,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,064 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 9,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 927,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,179,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,030 shares of company stock worth $1,561,332 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.11 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.87%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yelp Inc (YELP) is SQN Investors LP’s Largest Position” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/yelp-inc-yelp-is-sqn-investors-lps-largest-position.html.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.