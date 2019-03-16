Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Position Trimmed by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 247,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/yamana-gold-inc-auy-position-trimmed-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.