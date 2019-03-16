XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit, Coinrail and FCoin. XMax has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $55,299.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.86 or 0.17183615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,819,856,722 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, FCoin, OTCBTC, DDEX, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Graviex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.