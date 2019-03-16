XinFin Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $583,981.00 (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Mercatox and TOPBTC. XinFin Network has a market cap of $2.30 million and $583,981.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.04109542 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024949 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,724,556 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

