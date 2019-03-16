WSP Global (WSP) Price Target Increased to C$81.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. Desjardins raised shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.95.

TSE:WSP traded up C$0.92 on Friday, reaching C$71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$56.09 and a 12-month high of C$75.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.55.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

