WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.37. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

