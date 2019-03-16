Wingstop (WING) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $69.50 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $162,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,189.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,959. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 795,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 709,760 shares during the period. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 298,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 247,441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 241,596 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.