American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,587,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 846,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after buying an additional 515,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after buying an additional 515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,922,000 after buying an additional 352,295 shares during the period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wedbush set a $63.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.