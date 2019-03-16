William M. Mclaughlin Sells 2,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $499,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “William M. Mclaughlin Sells 2,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/william-m-mclaughlin-sells-2500-shares-of-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-stock.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.