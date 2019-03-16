Wild Crypto Hits Market Cap of $31,495.00 (WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Wild Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded flat against the US dollar. Wild Crypto has a total market cap of $31,495.00 and $0.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00393844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.01716476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00237495 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00002227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Wild Crypto Profile

Wild Crypto’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com

Wild Crypto Token Trading

Wild Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

