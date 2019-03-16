Wibson Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (WIB)

Wibson (CURRENCY:WIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Wibson has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1,305.00 worth of Wibson was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wibson has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Wibson token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00398364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.01704318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004922 BTC.

About Wibson

Wibson’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,528,920,199 tokens. The Reddit community for Wibson is /r/wibson and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wibson’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wibson’s official website is wibson.org

Buying and Selling Wibson

Wibson can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wibson directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wibson should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wibson using one of the exchanges listed above.

