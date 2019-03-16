Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 144,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

