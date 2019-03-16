Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 4,830,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/weyerhaeuser-co-wy-shares-bought-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.