Western Gas Partners (WES) Bonds Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) bonds fell 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.3% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2048. The debt is now trading at $91.39 and was trading at $91.52 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. M Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Western Gas Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.78 million. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Western Gas Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,295,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,515 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,954,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,194 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,599,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,018,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

