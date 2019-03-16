Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 365,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,703,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 773,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,751.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

