Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

WEA opened at $12.80 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

