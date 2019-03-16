West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 2.60

News stories about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

West Mountain Environmental has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

