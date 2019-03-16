Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,847,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,315,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.
WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
