Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,847,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,315,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WELL opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $78.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

WARNING: “Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/welltower-inc-well-shares-sold-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.